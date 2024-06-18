Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease Tuesday in Game 5 against Edmonton, according to David Dwork of The Hockey News.

Bobrovsky allowed five goals on 16 shots in Saturday's 8-1 loss to the Oilers before being replaced by Anthony Stolarz with 15:01 remaining in the second period. The 35-year-old Bobrovsky has a 15-6 record with a 2.27 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 21 appearances this postseason.