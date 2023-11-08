Bobrovsky is expected to start on the road against Washington on Wednesday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Bobrovsky has won his last two starts, though his most recent victory wasn't pretty. He allowed four goals on 23 shots in a 5-4 overtime win over Columbus on Monday. Bobrovsky has a 5-3-1 record, 2.68 GAA and .905 save percentage in nine outings this year. Washington's offense has been dreary this season, scoring just 1.90 goals per game.