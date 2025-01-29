Bobrovsky is expected to start at home against the Kings on Wednesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky has a 20-11-2 record, 2.80 GAA and .898 save percentage in 33 appearances in 2024-25. He's won his past two starts while stopping 49 of 53 shots (.925 save percentage). The Kings rank 20th in goals per game with 2.87.