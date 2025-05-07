Bobrovsky is expected to start on the road against Toronto for Game 2 on Wednesday, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Bobrovsky stopped 25 of 30 shots en route to a 5-4 loss against the Maple Leafs in Game 1, so he'll be attempting to help even the series. He's 4-2 with a 2.69 GAA and an .887 save percentage across six playoff appearances this year. Toronto is tied for sixth with 3.43 goals per game in the 2025 postseason.