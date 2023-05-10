Bobrovsky is slated to start at home against Toronto in Game 4 on Wednesday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Florida can sweep the Maple Leafs with a victory Wednesday, and Bobrovsky deserves a good share of the credit for putting the Panthers in that position by stopping 91 of 97 shots in the second-round series. Through eight playoff appearances this year, Bobrovsky has a 6-1 record, 3.13 GAA and .909 save percentage. Toronto has averaged 3.22 goals per game in the 2023 postseason.