Bobrovsky will get the starting nod at home in Friday's Winter Classic versus the Rangers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Unsurprisingly, the Panthers will go with their No. 1 in the marquee event of the regular season. Bobrovsky went 7-2-1 with a 2.67 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 10 outings in December. This will be his first outdoor game since the 2012 Winter Classic, when he was a member of the Flyers.