Bobrovsky allowed three goals on 31 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Capitals in Game 5.

Bobrovsky allowed the first three goals of the game, but head coach Andrew Brunette stuck by his starter. The Panthers then took over, with Carter Verhaeghe's five-point game leading the charge in a signature comeback win. While it wasn't the sharpest of outings, Bobrovsky picked up his second straight win for the first time in the series. He's given up 14 goals across five contests, and he'll likely be in goal for Friday's Game 6 as the Panthers look to clinch the series.