Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Boston.

The veteran netminder had little margin for error against the stingy Bruins and Bobrovsky didn't rise to the occasion, allowing a soft goal to Charlie Coyle to open the scoring in the first period. He arguably should have stopped both pucks that got by him in the second, too. Bobrovsky is still having a solid November, putting together a 6-2-0 record with a 2.53 GAA and .904 save percentage, but he might get a breather and turn the crease over to Anthony Stolarz for Friday's tilt against the Jets.