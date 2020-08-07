Bobrovsky made 33 saves during Friday's 5-1 loss to the Islanders in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

New York's final goal was scored into an empty net. With the Panthers' playoff lives on the line, the team's $70 million goaltender dug an early hole by allowing a soft, bad-angle shot from Anthony Beauvillier to bang off his pad and go between his legs into the net to open the scoring. Bobrovsky did shake it off and come up with some big stops in the second period and early in the third before the Isles pulled away, but the damage had already been done. The 31-year-old's first campaign in Florida was largely a disappointment, but the two-time Vezina Trophy winner had his ups and down in Columbus as well and shouldn't be written off as a free-agent bust just yet.