Bobrovsky made 31 saves in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.

The veteran goaltender won for the eighth time in 12 starts since the All-Star break, a stretch in which Bobrovsky sports a 2.18 GAA and .932 save percentage. The Panthers are currently on the outside looking in for a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, but if Bob can maintain this form over the final weeks of the season, they might just catch the Penguins or Islanders for a playoff berth.