Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi got a puck past him just 80 seconds into the first period, but Bobrovsky didn't get rattled and made some big saves the rest of the way as the Panthers took control of the game. The veteran netminder has won four straight starts and has gone 5-0-1 in his last six, posting a strong 2.32 GAA and .914 save percentage over that stretch.