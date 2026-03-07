Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Sharp in Friday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky made 28 saves in Friday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.
With the trade deadline having come and gone without Bobrovsky getting dealt, the veteran netminder returned to the Panthers crease and looked sharp. With fewer distractions, he might be able to find some consistency down the stretch -- Bobrovsky's allowed more than three goals in four of his last 12 outings, going 4-7-0 during that span with a 3.56 GAA and .863 save percentage.
