Bobrovsky made 32 saves Monday in the Panthers' 6-1 win over the Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Corey Perry spoiled his shutout bid with a power-play tally early in the second period, but otherwise Bobrovsky was firmly in control after being staked to an early lead. The veteran netminder sports a 2.37 GAA and .928 save percentage through the first three games of the series, and having Bobrovsky in the crease appears to be Florida's biggest edge heading into Game 4 on Thursday.