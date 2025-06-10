Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Sharp in Game 3 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky made 32 saves Monday in the Panthers' 6-1 win over the Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Corey Perry spoiled his shutout bid with a power-play tally early in the second period, but otherwise Bobrovsky was firmly in control after being staked to an early lead. The veteran netminder sports a 2.37 GAA and .928 save percentage through the first three games of the series, and having Bobrovsky in the crease appears to be Florida's biggest edge heading into Game 4 on Thursday.
