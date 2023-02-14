Bobrovsky allowed a goal on 28 shots in Monday's 2-1 shootout win over the Wild.

The Panthers scored first but held the lead for only 3:09 during the second period. Bobrovsky did his part to keep things even, and then he turned aside two of three shootout attempts to secure his third win in four starts. In that span, he's allowed just seven goals. The 34-year-old improved 15-14-2 with a 3.05 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 34 outings. The season numbers aren't great, but his recent play is making him a must-start option in fantasy, though he'll likely cede the crease to Spencer Knight on Tuesday versus the Blues.