Bobrovsky turned aside 28 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Brayden Point beat him on a Tampa Bay power play midway through the second period, but otherwise Bobrovsky had an answer for everything the Bolts threw at him. It's the first time in five starts the veteran netminder's allowed fewer than three goals, but he wraps up February having gone 6-3-0 over nine outings with a 2.48 GAA and .925 save percentage.