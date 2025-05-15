Bobrovsky made 31 saves Wednesday in the Panthers' 6-1 rout of the Maple Leafs in Game 5 of their second-round series.

Nicholas Robertson spoiled Bobrovsky's shutout bid with just over a minute left in the third period, but that didn't take away from another impressive performance by the veteran netminder. Bobrovsky has won three straight starts to put the Panthers on the brink of advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals, posting a 1.54 GAA and .942 save percentage during the hot streak. He'll look to finish the job in Game 6 back in south Florida on Friday.