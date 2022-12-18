Bobrovsky made 30 saves in a 4-2 win over the Devils on Saturday.

John Marino beat him with a wrist shot from the point after Bob was knocked down at the edge of the crease. Erik Haula tapped in a turnaround pass from below the goal line late in the third to bring the score to 3-2, but Bobrovsky held strong for the win. He's 3-3-0 in his last six starts. In the three wins, he's allowed just three goals. In the losses, he has allowed 11 goals. Bobrovsky is getting plenty of starts of late, but needs to tighten his game in order to help the Panthers to truly contend this season.