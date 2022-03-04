Bobrovsky made 18 saves in a 3-0 win over the Senators on Thursday.

The ice was tilted toward the Ottawa net where Anton Forsberg faced 48 shots, almost three times the number Bobrovsky saw. This really wasn't much of a test for the netminder, who had lost his previous two games with nine goals allowed. Bob the Goalie is 27-6-3 with a 2.56 GAA and .916 save percentage behind a strong team, and is 7-3-0 in his last 10. However, Bobrovsky has allowed at least four goals in half of those starts, so your worry is warranted right now.