Bobrovsky made 21 saves in Saturday's 4-0 win over Detroit.

After a scoreless first period, the Panthers' offense got rolling, but Bobrovsky made sure the Red Wings' attack never did. It's the fourth shutout of the season for the 35-year-old netminder and the 42nd of his NHL career, and it continued a dazzling run that has seen him go 9-1-0 over his last 10 starts with a 1.49 GAA and .949 save percentage. Bobrovsky's a two-time Vezina Trophy winner, and he might be pushing his way into the conversation for a third -- his 30 wins has him one behind league leaders Thatcher Demko and Alexandar Georgiev, and his 2.30 GAA on the season ranks second among qualifiers behind Connor Hellebuyck.