Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Sitting out Sunday

Bobrovsky (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Maple Leafs, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky picked up the upper-body injury in Saturday's practice, and as evidenced by this news, the injury is serious enough to force him to miss game time. In his stead, Chris Driedger will draw the start with Samuel Montembeault recalled in emergency conditions for the game. Coach Joel Quenneville added that he expects Bobrovsky to be healthy to return for Thursday's game against the Kings.