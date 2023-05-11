Bobrovsky allowed two goals on 25 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 Game 4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Bobrovsky allowed exactly two goals for the fourth time in as many games this series, but Florida mustered only one tally against Joseph Woll at the other end as the Maple Leafs extended their season. Though Bobrovsky saw his winning streak end at six games, he's firmly entrenched as the starter in the Panthers' net and will look to close out Toronto on the road in Game 5 on Friday.