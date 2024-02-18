Bobrovsky made 28 saves in a 9-2 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.

The Bolts scored the first and last goals of the game, and the kitties filled the middle with nine of their own. Bobrovsky has won six consecutive games, including one by shutout, and he's allowed 10 goals in that span. Bob has carried his excellent postseason from last year into this one, and he has the Panthers on top of the Atlantic division and entire Eastern Conference. Roll with him for as far as he takes you.