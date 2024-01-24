Bobrovsky is set to start at home against Arizona on Wednesday, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

Bobrovsky will attempt to bounce back after allowing 10 goals on 65 shots (.846 save percentage) over his past three appearances. He's still having a strong campaign overall with a 21-10-2 record, 2.55 GAA and .908 save percentage in 34 outings in 2023-24. Arizona has been underwhelming on the road at 8-10-3, so this is a somewhat favorable matchup for Bobrovsky.