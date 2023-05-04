Bobrovsky is set to start on the road against Toronto in Game 2 on Thursday, according to Mark Masters of TSN.

Bobrovsky saved 34 of 36 shots to help Florida earn a 4-2 victory over Toronto on Tuesday. The 34-year-old has won four straight starts, during which he's stopped 140 of 153 shots. The Maple Leafs have scored 3.57 goals per game in the 2023 playoffs.