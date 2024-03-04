Bobrovsky was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic, putting him on track to protect the road goal against the Rangers on Monday.

Bobrovsky was unbeatable in his last start Saturday against the Red Wings, stopping all 21 shots he faced en route to a 4-0 victory and his fourth shutout of the season. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to three games in a tough road matchup with a New York team that's been tough to beat on home ice this season, going 21-7-0 at Madison Square Garden.