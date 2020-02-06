Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Slated to start against Vegas
Per David Work of WPLG Local 10 News, Bobrovsky was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll start between the pipes in Thursday's home game versus the Golden Knights.
Bobrovsky was razor sharp in his last start Tuesday against Columbus, stopping 44 of 45 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 18th loss of the campaign due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. The 31-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up his fifth win in his last seven starts in a home matchup with a Vegas club that's 13-11-4 on the road this year.
