Bobrovsky was the first goaltender off at Tuesday's morning skate, which indicates he'll defend the road crease versus the Capitals, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

After conceding four goals in back-to-back losses, Bobrovsky has won four consecutive games. Across 34 career appearances against the Capitals, Bobrovsky owns a 14-13-5 record, .901 save percentage and 2.98 GAA. Washington sits second in the NHL with 3.50 goals per game in 2024-25.