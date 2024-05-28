Bobrovsky will guard the home crease Tuesday in Game 4 against the Rangers, per Steve Goldstein of Bally Sports Florida.

Bobrovsky has been solid thus far during this series against the Rangers, recording a .909 save percentage and allowing only seven goals in three games, though he gave up five in Game 3. The 35-year-old will perhaps need a stellar performance Tuesday for the Panthers to tie this series at two games apiece. He will have the home crowd in front of him for one of the biggest games in recent franchise history.