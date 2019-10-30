Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Slated to start in Colorado
Bobrovsky is in line to start in goal in Wednesday's road matchup with the Avalanche, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.
Bobrovsky played pretty well in his last start Sunday against the Oilers, turning aside 24 of 26 shots en route to a 6-2 blowout victory. The 31-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up his fifth win of the season in a road matchup with a banged up Colorado club that will be without Mikko Rantanen (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog (lower body) and Colin Wilson (undisclosed).
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes brief relief appearance•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Strong performance in Edmonton•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Taking on Oilers•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Falls to Flames•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in Calgary•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stymies Pens for third win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.