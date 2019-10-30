Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Slated to start in Colorado

Bobrovsky is in line to start in goal in Wednesday's road matchup with the Avalanche, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.

Bobrovsky played pretty well in his last start Sunday against the Oilers, turning aside 24 of 26 shots en route to a 6-2 blowout victory. The 31-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up his fifth win of the season in a road matchup with a banged up Colorado club that will be without Mikko Rantanen (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog (lower body) and Colin Wilson (undisclosed).