Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Slated to start in Game 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky is expected to start on the road against Edmonton in Game 2 on Friday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Bobrovsky stopped 42 of 46 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime defeat to Edmonton in Game 1. That was the first time he had surrendered four or more goals in a playoff outing since Game 3 of Florida's second-round series against Toronto on May 9. He has a 12-6 record, 2.17 GAA and .912 save percentage across 18 postseason outings this year. Edmonton has averaged 4.06 goals per game in the 2025 playoffs.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Falters in overtime•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set to start Game 1•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gives up three goals in win•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine in Game 5•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stuck with tough Game 4 loss•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine in Game 4•