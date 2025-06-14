Bobrovsky is expected to start on the road in Game 5 against Edmonton on Saturday, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

Bobrovsky has a 2-2 record, 2.83 GAA and .912 save percentage across four appearances against Edmonton in the series. He's also 14-7 with a 2.27 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 21 outings this postseason. Edmonton has posted 3.95 goals per game this playoffs, including 4.56 when playing at home.