Bobrovsky is expected to defend the home crease versus Seattle on Saturday, according to George Richards of FloridaHockeyNow.com.

Bobrovsky has played better of late as he has been getting plenty of rest sharing the crease with Spencer Knight. Bobrovsky is 5-1-0 with a 1.68 GAA and a .937 save percentage since Jan. 25 and getting the last two weeks off should certainly help his cause. Bobrovsky is 23-12-2 overall, with a 2.66 GAA and a .902 save percentage. The Kraken are generating 2.95 goals per game, 15th in the NHL.