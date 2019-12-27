Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Slated to start Sunday

Bobrovsky is in line to start between the pipes in Sunday's home matchup with Montreal, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Bobrovsky was terrible in his last start Monday against Tampa Bay, surrendering six goals on 34 shots en route to a blowout loss. The 31-year-old backstop will attempt to bounce back in a home game versus a Canadiens club that's averaging 3.44 goals per game on the road this campaign, fifth in the NHL.