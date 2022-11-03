Bobrovsky is expected to start on the road against San Jose on Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky has a 2-3-1 record, 3.06 GAA and .897 save percentage in six starts this season. He's surrendered at least three goals in each of his last five contests and has stopped just 36 of 43 shots over his last two games. San Jose does have the 31st-ranked offense with an average of just 2.42 goals per game, but the Sharks have heated up lately, scoring 12 goals over their last three contests.