Bobrovsky is set to start on the road against Detroit.

Bobrovsky has opened the campaign with a three-game winning streak while stopping 62 of 67 shots (.925 save percentage). The 37-year-old posted a 33-19-2 record, 2.44 GAA and .906 save percentage in 54 regular-season outings in 2024-25. Detroit is 2-1-0 and has scored 10 goals this year.