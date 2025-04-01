Bobrovsky will guard the road net against Toronto on Wednesday, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

Bobrovsky will get the second half of Florida's back-to-back after Vitek Vanecek plays in Tuesday's road game versus Montreal. The 36-year-old Bobrovsky has won three of his last four outings, stopping 82 of 89 shots. He has a 31-16-2 record with five shutouts, a 2.44 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 49 appearances this season. Toronto sits eighth in the league with 3.26 goals per game in 2024-25.