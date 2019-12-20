Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Slated to start

Bobrovsky is in line to start between the pipes in Friday's home clash with the Stars, NHL.com's Alain Poupart reports.

Bobrovsky has been dialed in recently, maintaining an impressive 2.04 GAA and .946 save percentage through his last four appearances, but he's posted a disappointing 1-3-0 record over that span due to a lack of goal support. The 31-year-old backstop will look to stay sharp in a home matchup with a Dallas club that's averaging 2.59 goals per game on the road this campaign, 19th in the NHL.