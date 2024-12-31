Bobrovsky made 33 saves in Monday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

He was the busier of the two goalies and Bobrovsky squandered 2-0 and 3-2 leads, but he came up with enough big stops to secure his 17th victory of the season. Since returning to the Panthers following the birth of his child earlier this month, Bobrovsky has gone 6-2-0 in eight starts with a 2.34 GAA and .911 save percentage.