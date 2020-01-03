Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Snaps road losing streak
Bobrovsky made 28 saves Thursday in a 6-3 win over Ottawa.
It was the first road win for Bobrovsky since Nov. 12, ending a four-game losing skid, and his first road victory during regulation since Oct. 27. Bobrovsky has managed to win four of his last six starts overall, though he's allowed three-plus goals in each of the last five. He'll get a chance to make it back-to-back wins Saturday in Buffalo.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting road clash•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Toppled by former team•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Between pipes versus Jackets•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Wins an ugly one•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Slated to start Sunday•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Lit up by Lightning•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.