Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Snaps road losing streak

Bobrovsky made 28 saves Thursday in a 6-3 win over Ottawa.

It was the first road win for Bobrovsky since Nov. 12, ending a four-game losing skid, and his first road victory during regulation since Oct. 27. Bobrovsky has managed to win four of his last six starts overall, though he's allowed three-plus goals in each of the last five. He'll get a chance to make it back-to-back wins Saturday in Buffalo.