Bobrovsky made 23 saves in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Both goals came in the second period, and on both the Florida defense left a Vegas skater completely unmarked on Bobrovsky's doorstep. The veteran netminder has been inconsistent in December, posting a 4-3-0 record over seven starts with a 2.73 GAA and .903 save percentage -- a far cry from his 2.11 GAA and .918 save percentage the month before.