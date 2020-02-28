Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Some great, some not so good

Bobrovsky made 24 saves in a 5-3 loss to Toronto on Thursday.

Bob's play alternated from outstanding to queasy -- he double-pad stacked a massive save in the second period only to allow a bit of a stinker in the third to set up the Leafs' win. Bobrovsky has struggled this season, but it shouldn't come as a surprise. He played last year behind a tight defense, but this season, he's toiling behind a porous six. So relatively speaking, Bobrovsky's game isn't nearly as queasy as people think, but he's still a tough fantasy play.