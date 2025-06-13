Bobrovsky allowed five goals on 35 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Bobrovsky was spotted a 3-0 lead after one period, but it was gone by the second intermission. A bad bounce after a strong individual effort by Leon Draisaitl in overtime was the difference, with Bobrovsky taking his first loss since Game 1 of the series. He's allowed 14 goals on 160 shots against the Oilers, good for a .913 save percentage. Despite this missed opportunity to take a commanding series lead, Bobrovsky is a virtual lock to start in Game 5 on Saturday in Edmonton.