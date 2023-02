Bobrovsky made 45 saves Saturday in a 5-3 loss to Colorado. He allowed four goals.

This was an end-to-end game with 94 shots of goal combined. Special teams made the difference with the Avs getting a power-play and shorthanded goal. Bobrovsky has started to really heat up of late and has stopped 110 of 116 shots (.948) over his last three games (2-1-0). The Panthers will claw their way back into a Wild Card spot if Bobrovsky keeps this up.