Bobrovsky made 37 saves in Thursday's 3-2 win over Dallas.

Bobrovsky was beaten twice in the second period but held the fort on a busy night, allowing the Panthers to find their legs in the third and come back to win with three unanswered goals. The expensive Russian had ceded the net to Chris Driedger for each of the past five games, but perhaps this stellar outing will earn Bobrovsky more playing time going forward. Driedger went 4-1-0 during his five-start streak, so he's not making it easy for Bob to win back the starting job.