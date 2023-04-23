Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease Sunday against Boston in Game 4, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky will make his first start since March 27 against Ottawa. He stopped eight of nine shots in relief Friday during a 4-2 loss to the Bruins after Alex Lyon was pulled. The 34-year-old Bobrovsky posted a 24-20-3 record with a 3.07 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 50 appearances during the 2022-23 campaign. Boston has registered 3.33 goals per game during the playoffs.