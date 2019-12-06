Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting against Blue Jackets

Bobrovsky will start between the pipes in Saturday's home clash with Columbus, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.

Bobrovsky was shaky in his last start Nov. 27 against the Capitals, surrendering four goals on 20 shots en route to a 4-3 defeat. The veteran backstop will look to bounce back in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Blue Jackets team that's lost three straight games.