Bobrovsky will be in goal for Wednesday's matchup with the Lightning, Erin Brown of The Athletic reports.

Bobrovsky will be looking to show that his disappointing 2019-20 campaign is behind him and he is ready to carry his team through the playoffs. Statistically, it was the worst year of the netminder's career as he posted a career-high 3.23 GAA and missed the 35-point mark for the first time since 2015-16.