Bobrovsky will guard the road goal Saturday against Boston, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.

Bobrovsky is coming off a 30-save shutout win against Ottawa on Thursday. He has supplied a 34-17-3 record this season with a 2.42 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 55 games played. The Bruins rank 11th in the league this campaign with 3.27 goals per contest.