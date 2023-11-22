Bobrovsky is expected to start at home against Boston on Wednesday.

Bobrovsky saved 25 of 28 shots in a 5-3 victory over Edmonton on Monday. He's 9-4-1 with a 2.66 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 14 contests this campaign. The Bruins are 13-1-3 while ranking 11th offensively this year with 3.47 goals per game.