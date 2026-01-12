Bobrovsky will start Monday's road game against Buffalo.

Bobrovsky has had somewhat lackluster results since the start of the calendar year, going 1-3-0 with 14 goals allowed on 79 shots (.823 save percentage) over his last four outings. However, he's coming off a win over Ottawa on Saturday and will attempt to build upon his momentum against the Sabres, who rank 12th in the NHL with 3.19 goals per game. Bobrovsky made a road start against Buffalo on Oct. 18 and turned aside 28 of 31 shots (.903 save percentage) in a 3-0 loss.